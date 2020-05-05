Cape Elizabeth

Check the town website for cancellations and information on which meetings will include remote access. Visit capeelizabeth.com/services/arts_education/cetv/home.html for a calendar of televised meetings.

Mon. 5/11 7 p.m. Town Council

Tues. 5/12 6:30 p.m. School Board

Tues. 5/12 7 p.m. Conservation Commission

Wed. 5/13 7 p.m. Town Council Ordinance Committee

Scarborough

Check scarboroughmaine.org for cancellations and information on which meetings will include remote access. Videos of municipal meetings can be viewed or streamed at sctv.viebit.com/?folder=ALL. For more information on SCTV municipal programming, go to “View” then “Live Stream of Meeting” on the town website.

Mon. 5/11 4 p.m. Communication

Mon. 5/11 6:30 p.m. Planning Board

Tues. 5/12 8:30 a.m. Rules & Policies Committee

Wed. 5/13 7 p.m. Zoning Board

South Portland

Check southportland.org/our-city/city-calendar/ for updates and information on remote access to meetings via Zoom. Videos of past municipal meetings and links to live streams can be viewed at southportland.org/departments/spc-tv/.

Mon. 5/11 6 p.m. Board of Education

Mon. 5/11 6:30 p.m. Clean Air Advisory Committee

Tues. 5/12 6:30 p.m. City Council

Wed. 5/13 5 p.m. Senior Steering Implementation Committee

Wed. 5/13 7 p.m. Planning Board

Thur. 5/14 5 p.m. Board of Harbor Commission Public Workshop

Thur. 5/14 5:15 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. Middle School Subcommittee

