CLIFF ISLAND – Eleanor Cushing, 94, of Cliff Island, Maine, passed away on April 30th, 2020, in Westbrook at Avita of Stroudwater. Eleanor was born in Portland to Earl and Sophie MacVane on February 12, 1926. She attended schools in Portland, Maine. She married Carleton Cushing on February 12, 2020, on Cliff Island. She worked as a postmaster for United States Postal Service for 36 years.Eleanor enjoyed gardening, walking her dogs on the Island, and family functions.Eleanor was preceded in death by her husband, Carleton, and brothers Rufus and Robert.She is survived by her three daughters, Sally Howard, Madelyn Cushing, and Shirley Spiers, three grandchildren, four great-grandchildren, and four great-great-grandchildren.A private interment will be held at a later date on Cliff Island.Eleanor’s family wishes to extend their sincere thanks to the staff of Avita of Stroudwater and Compassus Hospice Care.Arrangements are under the guidance of Hobbs Funeral Home, South Portland.In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Eleanor’s name to: Cliff Island Memorial FundP.O. Box 34Cliff Island, ME 04019-0034

Guest Book

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous