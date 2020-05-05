GORHAM – Ruby Ida Driscoll, beloved wife of the late Edgar Driscoll Jr., formerly of Bangor, passed away peacefully at Ledgewood Manor, with her daughters at her side. Ruby was born on September 18, 1925, the daughter of Floyd Sr. and Mildred Melvin of Bangor. She was fifth in line to a family of nine children. In high school, she was on the basketball team, and a member of a marching band playing trumpet, in various schools around the state.Ruby and Edgar were married in Bangor on January 3, 1948 and they resided in Brewer to begin a family. Their first child Shirley was born in 1950 and second child Wendy was born in 1956. In 1957, with the help of her father, Floyd Melvin, Sr. he built their home in Bangor. Her husband worked at WLBZ Channel 2 TV in Bangor and Ruby was a dedicated behind the scenes supporter by sewing the puppets for his shows. She was in Brownies, Girl Scouts, a homeroom mother, and many Church activities.Ruby with the love of music and Ed with his love of art, filled our home with joy and happiness. Trips to the ocean, hiking and family outings were her favorite activities. Ruby was the past president of VFW Auxiliary #4917 of Brewer and member of the VFW Auxiliary #1761 of Bangor. After her children graduated, Ruby donated her life as a volunteer for others. She worked at YWCA for twenty years supporting the office staff. Then she was a dedicated care giver for her husband, who had Alzheimer’s for many years.In 1999, she moved to Gorham to be near her daughter, Wendy Friend. Her husband was placed in the Barron Center in Portland. Ruby visited daily for seven years to assist in his care. After his death in 2006, she continued to volunteer at the Barron Center. Ruby was an advocate for the Alzheimer’s Association, sharing her wisdom and compassion for being a care giver with others. Ruby was a member of the First Parish Church in Gorham, it was an important part of her life. She volunteered at the Baxter Library, and was a great music lover.Ruby will be remembered for her many contributions of helping others, her sense of humor, her compassion of all and her ever present smile. Ruby was a dedicated wife, mother, grandmother, and friend to many.She is survived by daughters, Amanda Vieira of Gorham, Wendy and husband, Dana Friend of Carrabassett Valley; grandsons, Tucker and wife, Kayla Friend of Watertown, Mass., and Wilson Friend of Dover, N.H.; and brother, Floyd Melvin Jr. of Bangor.Due to the current pandemic conditions a Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.To express condolences and to participate in Ruby’s online tribute, please visit www.DolbyBlaisSegee.com

