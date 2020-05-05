TOPSHAM – Paul Frankin Caparratto, of Brunswick, Maine, earned his wings on April 30, 2020. Our hearts will now possess a weight that cannot be replaced. Paul was born in Washington, D.C., on December 16, 1942. The oldest son and brother to six, Vince, Ralph, Garry, Gale, Cindy and Sharon Rose.At the age of 15, Paul ventured out to live with his Grandma Rosie who played a significant role in his young life and whom he adored immensely until he enlisted in the Navy at the age of 17 and served our country for four years. More importantly during this time, it sparked his love for the water. When Paul left the military, he found his path in the insurance industry and will never be forgotten for his dedication to State Farm Insurance for 49 years. Brunswick, Topsham and surrounding areas will also remember Paul for the passion of his work and the way he cared for them over all those years. When you spoke with Paul at any length you would learn about his affections for his cars, plane and dedication he had towards sailing with his wife, Sandy, of 28 memorable years in Casco Bay.His Brunswick office sign still shines on Mason Street today.Paul’s devoted, unified family, of Heidi, Scott, and Wendy along with Sandy’s children; Ryan and Shauna, his 13 grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren and their large extended families would tell you that we will forever reminisce about how he always joked and teased with us, how calming his demeanor made you, how he always gave the best massages, how much he loved cheesecake, Marden’s, buffets and the “best deal”. Although thrifty we would joke, you knew how hard Paul worked and how proud he was for all he earned.During this complicated time in our everyday lives, a gathering will be on a future date to be determined but celebrated lovingly, daily. To share your thoughts and condolences with the family, please visit www.desmondfuneralhomes.com

Guest Book

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous