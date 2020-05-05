SOUTH PORTLAND – Giovanna B. Floyd died peacefully on April 25, 2020. She was 93 years old. Gianna was born on August 4, 1926, in Giusvalla, Italy, a small town near Savona. She was the second of six children of Maria Origlia Bonifacino and Giovanni Battista Bonifacino. Gianna came to America in 1954 to marry Frederick Leighton of Cape Elizabeth. She was proud to have learned to speak English, mastered driving, and become an American citizen. Gianna and Freddie travelled extensively, including living in Japan for six years. Freddie died suddenly in 1967. Gianna married William Floyd, a lobster fisherman, in 1977, and they spent many happy years together in Cape Elizabeth. Billy died in 2008. Gianna is survived by her family in Italy including her one surviving sister, three nieces and three nephews. She remained close to her sister and her niece, Marina, who visited her, including for her 93rd birthday. She is also survived by her stepchildren, Jennifer Wood, Michael Floyd and Andrew Floyd.Gianna’s family would like to thank the staff at the South Portland Nursing Home for providing her with excellent care and for being with her at the end when visitors were not permitted. Memories and condolences can be shared at www.directcremationofmaine.com. As Gianna would say when raising a glass: Salute!

