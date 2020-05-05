BRUNSWICK – Alan M. Eckert, 50, of Brunswick died April 25, 2020, at Midcoast Hospital. He was born on December 9, 1969. He graduated from Brunswick High School in 1988. Alan truly enjoyed hunting, fishing, beating everyone at cornhole, playing cards, showing off his ability to quote random movies and shows, watching his kids do the things they enjoyed and just spending time with his family. Alan’s biggest love was for his children, his wife and to everyone’s surprise, his dog Evie. He spent the majority of his life working for Portland Glass. Alan was predeceased by his sister, Julie Eckert.Survivors include his wife, Nikki, of 21 years and the two best parts of himself his sons, Parker and Mason. He is also survived by his mother, Claudia Eckert and her loving partner, Chip Black of Brunswick/Orr’s Island, his father Ralph Eckert and his wife Cindy of Martinsville, Indiana, his sister Charlene Dion and her husband Bob of Topsham, his brother Michael Eckert and his wife Cathy and their daughter Gabrielle of Hudson, N.H., many aunts and his very special uncle, Mike, of Brunswick as well as several nieces and nephews whom he loved very much.A celebration of his life will be held later this summer by the family. Online condolences may be sent to www.funeralalternatives.net.

Guest Book

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous