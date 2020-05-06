PORTLAND – Peter W. Everest Sr., 94, left this earth on April 30, 2020 of natural causes.Born in Bolton, England to David and Mary (McCann) Everest, he immigrated to the US with his family as a toddler. He was a long time resident of South Portland where he graduated from South Portland High School in 1943. Peter worked at the South Portland Shipyard helping to build the Liberty ships that summer. He entered the US Navy SeaBees in October of that year where he served in the Pacific Theater, building Naval facilities in Honolulu and Guam and was a CM2c -Construction Mechanic Petty Officer Second Class when he finished his tour in 1946. In 1954, Peter married Juanita Berry and together they raised their five children in South Portland. He was very proud of his family. Peter worked for Northern Utilities Gas Company for 38 years until he retired in 1990. He was well known for the time he spent with youth sports as a South Portland American Little League umpire and a youth hockey instructor, as well as his time golfing at the local courses. He spent many years playing ice hockey, which he started in later life and continued playing into his mid-eighties. One of the highlights of his time with Portland’s Old Boots hockey league was the trip they took to Japan in 2002 with the Maine State All-Stars, proud to represent the state and country he loved. He was also a member of UCT and a lifetime member of the Veterans of Foreign Wars. His kids and grandkids fondly remember the many summer camping trips at Sebago Lake State Park and the wonderful times spent around the campfire with family and friends. Pete was an excellent swimmer and received a Certificate of Heroism for jumping into Casco Bay in Knightville to save a neighborhood boy from drowning. He loved people, especially his friends and family and enjoyed family time and birthday parties, always with a big smile on his face watching the youngsters running and playing.He spent many days in his later years at the Salvation Army Senior Center playing cards, winning countless pool tournaments and holding the Spelling Bee championship for many years running. He enjoyed the many trips taken with “the Club” where he was also a member of the choir. Pete had a wonderful voice and could often be heard singing “just because”.Pete was predeceased by his wife of 46 years, Juanita Marie Berry; his parents; and his brother, David and sister, Grace. He is survived by his five children: daughter Karen and husband Dan Vassie of Zephyrhills, Fla., daughter Barbara and husband Mark Rand of Hiram, daughter Mary and husband Ron Cavallero of Portland, son Peter Jr. and wife Wendi Everest of South Portland, and daughter Grace and husband Mark Leavitt of South Portland. He also leaves his long-time companion Joan Berry of Portland and her family; as well as 12 grandchildren; 24 great-grandchildren; and several cousins, nieces and nephews. Due to the current conditions and restrictions on large gatherings, a private graveside service will be held at a later date. A Celebration of Life will be held on September 6, 2020 at the Maine Military Museum and Learning Center, 50 Peary Terrace, South Portland from 12:00 pm to 4:00 pm.Please visit www.jonesrichandbarnes.com to sign Peter’s online guest book. In lieu of flowers,donations in Pete’s name can be made to:Maine Military Museum and Learning Center50 Peary TerraceSouth Portland, ME 04106

