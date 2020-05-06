PORTLAND – Barbara F. Gendron (Wheaton) of Portland passed away on Friday, May 1, 2020 in Scarborough. Barbara was born in Woburn, Mass. to Frank and Nellie (Ogden) Wheaton. She attended schools in Woburn. She married Eugene L. Gendron Jr. on June 6, 1948 in Cambridge, Mass.She worked as a librarian for many years within the South Portland School System and was an Administrative Assistant at AT&T. For over ten years, she volunteered in many different roles at Maine Medical Center and was a life-long ardent conservationist.Barbara enjoyed being surrounded by her beloved family, celebrating holidays, and spending time at their summer camp on Lake Saint George. She loved the outdoors including her daily walks on the beach or around her neighborhood. Barbara and Gene enjoyed travelling and participating in Elder Hostels internationally and across the United States.Barbara is preceded in death by her husband, Eugene Gendron, Jr.; as well as her parents Frank and Nellie Wheaton. She is survived by her son Mark Gendron and his wife Susan, daughter, Marcia Gendron; four grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren.There will be a private committal service to be held at Brooklawn Memorial Park on Friday, May 8, 2020. A Celebration of Life Service will take place during the summer.The family of Barbara wishes to extend our sincere thanks to the staff at Gosnell Memorial Hospice House, and Birchwoods at Canco Assisted Living.Online Condolences may be expressed at www.hobbsfuneralhome.com. In lieu of flowers,donations may be given to the Salvation Army https://give.salvationarmy.org/give/189065/#!/donation/checkout

