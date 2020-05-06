SOUTH PORTLAND – Rita M. Driskell, 95, of South Portland passed away on March 28, 2020 in Scarborough.Rita was born in Boston, Mass. on Jan. 13, 1925 to John and Ada Palm Kehoe. She was educated in Portland and graduated from Portland High School. Rita was employed as a Practical Nurse and worked at several nursing homes in the Greater Portland area. She was a member of Holy Cross Church in South Portland.Rita was predeceased by her parents; her brothers James Kehoe and Herman Kehoe and sisters Katherine Weber and Eileen Perkins. She is survived by her daughter Diane Baran of San Antonio, Texas, her son John Driskell of South Portland; three grandsons, Ryan Graney of Abilene, Texas, Jon-Curtis Graney of Amissville, Va. and Thomas Graney of Lake Mary, Fla.; as well as six great-grandchildren, Kayla. Dylan, Acadia, Nolan, Betty-Ann, and Cullen.Private graveside services will be held at a later date.Arrangements entrusted lo Hobbs Funeral Home, South Portland. Online condolences may be expressed at www.hobbsfuneralhome.com.

Guest Book

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous