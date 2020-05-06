GORHAM – Hartley E. Marsh, 96, passed away on May 3, 2020, at the Maine Veteran’s Home in Scarborough. He was born in Westbrook on August 14, 1923, a son of Linwood and Fannie (Huff) Marsh.He grew up in South Gorham on the small family farm. While attending Gorham High School, Hartley learned the value of hard work as he worked part-time on a large chicken farm in South Gorham. In 1943, he enlisted in the Army Air Corp. While in training with the military, Hartley was married to Helen Cobb in 1944. Upon his honorable discharge back home to Maine, he continued his work in the poultry industry, ultimately majoring in Poultry Husbandry at the University of Maine in Orono. His diligent studies allowed him to graduate with a Bachelor’s degree in three years.Hartley held a long and successful career working with farmers in the poultry industry; mainly eradicating diseases, developing and administering vaccinations, and assisting farmers in growing a healthy chicken business. He also worked as a feed sales and serviceman for Wirthmore Feeds. His career led him to work in both Maine and Connecticut, where he helped many small and large chicken farms, including the Co-Hen Egg Company, and Pete & Gerry’s. Hartley also operated his own small business “Poultry Tech Services”.In his retirement, Hartley thoroughly enjoyed maintaining a healthy and manicured property, which included daily outdoor projects. He also enjoyed refurbishing and selling Cub Cadet tractors.He is lovingly survived by his daughter, Susan Strout and his son, Robert Marsh; grandchildren, Melissa Vanmeter and her husband Robert, Regan St. Pierre and her husband Leo Waterson, and Reanna St. Pierre and her partner James Barnes; and great-grandchildren, R. Patrick Vanmeter, Xavier Waterston, and Noah Waterston.He was predeceased by his wife of 56 years, Helen, as well as his son in law Michael Strout.A private family service is being planned for Hartley.Arrangements are in the care of the Gorham Chapel of Dolby Blais & Segee, 76 State St., Gorham, ME 04038. To express condolences or participate in Hartley’s online tribute, please visit www.DolbyBlaisSegee.com. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Hartley’s name may be made to: Baxter Memorial Library in Gorham

