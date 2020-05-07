Transfer station to reopen

The Buxton Transfer Station’s outside disposal areas will reopen Thursday, May 7. The outside areas, including bulky waste, shingles, demolition debris, brush, wood, metal, tires, organics for composting, and inert waste then will resume the normal operating hours: Tuesdays, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.; and Thursdays and Saturdays 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

During this partial reopening, customers will be asked to stay in their vehicles as much as possible. Transfer Station staff will direct the customers to the proper bin and unload some of the vehicles. Customers with large heavy loads should bring masks and gloves to they can help unload.

Brush and compost material will continue to be unloaded by customers as usual.

Customers may be asked to wait at the booth until someone leaves a particular disposal area, to allow for proper social distancing.

The inside areas of the Transfer Station including the recycling area and the Share Shop will remain closed for now.

A dark blue “Silver Bullet” recycling bin is temporarily available just outside the Transfer Station’s gates. If the bin is missing, it is being emptied and will return

within an hour or so.

Donation uptick at food co-op

Joann Groder, director of the Buxton Community Food Co-op, reports that several business and individuals have stepped up with donations to meet the growing food need in the community.

Groder said Panda Market Restaurant, 651 Parker Farm Road (Route 112), has been donating 30 to 50 hot meals three times a week and Poland Spring donates water. She said several individuals have brought in bags of groceries, while other have donated cash.

The community co-op, located in the historic Elden Store in Buxton Center on Long Plains Road, is open 8:30-10: a.m. on Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays and Saturdays.

