RAYMOND – Carrie Lynn Boudreau, 53, of Raymond, passed on to a higher place Wednesday, April 22, 2020 at her home in Raymond, surrounded by her loving family, ending her long struggle with cancer.She was born on Feb. 9, 1967 in Portland, and was loved deeply by her parents, Glenn and Linda Boudreau. She attended Windham schools where she was a star athlete, playing in many sports. She excelled in field hockey, being named to the All-Conference Triple-C All Star Team in High School then playing for the ECAC championship team at USM.In her early 20s, she began bodybuilding, where she rapidly earned titles in her region. She transitioned into the sport of powerlifting and proceeded to win many national and international championships. She set new records in the sport, including during the 1995 International Powerlifting Federation games, where she lifted a total of 1152 lbs. earning her place in the Guinness Book of World Records as pound-for-pound, the strongest woman in the world.Carrie loved science. She spent most of her teaching career teaching science at Falmouth Middle School. She also, as an inaugural scholar, earned her master’s degree in applied immunology and infectious diseases.Carrie is loved by her daughter, Alice Boudreau and longtime companion Dan Harling of Raymond; her parents Glenn and Linda Boudreau of Raymond, her brother Adrien Boudreau and his partner Gisele Couturier of Portland, her sister Christine Boudreau and her partner Tom Walsh of Portland; her grandparents Ralph and Ethel Lawrence of Raymond, grandmother Marie Ann Boudreau of Jackman; as well as many aunts, uncles, cousins, students, and a great many friends.A celebration of life will be held at a later date when COVID-19 restrictions are lifted. Her family asks that kind words and condolences be shared on the website at www.hallfuneralhome.netIn lieu of flowers, donating to one of the causes listed here would serve as a fabulous way to honor Carrie and her passions. If you are so inclined, please consider a gift to the Maine Children’s Cancer Programc/o Maine Medical Center Philanthropy Dept.22 Bramhall St.Portland, ME 04102Animal Refuge League of Greater PortlandPO Box 336Westbrook, ME 04098 orCentral Maine NEMBA(New England Mountain Bike Association)c/o Treasurer301 Clinton Ave.Winslow, ME 04901

Guest Book

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »