YARMOUTH – Carolyn Julia Bull Dahlgren, 85, of Yarmouth, passed away Sunday, May 3, 2020. She was youngest of 13 children born to Nettie Rose Fox and Edward Jordan Bull and grew up on their beloved farm in view of the Aroostook River in Mapleton, Maine. Daily activities on Parsons Road provided a nurturing setting to develop her generous heart, propensity to stay active, and desire to connect with others. The constant presence of family was a given, as was involvement in reunions of the Fox, Bull, and Dahlgren families.Through her school years in Washburn, Carolyn fostered friendships that lasted well beyond her 1952 graduation, even her fondness for a blue-eyed Swede in the class ahead of hers. The University of Maine at Orono was her destination to complete studies in elementary education in 1956. Young women at The Elms, a cooperative living dormitory, became her new social circle as they shared the rhythms of college life. High school and college alumni gatherings made their way onto Carolyn’s yearly calendar, having recently enjoyed her 64th year reunion of her treasured UMO Class of ’56.New Britain, Connecticut was the location of Carolyn’s first teaching job and the location of Leland Dahlgren’s work in construction. Romance led to a wedding in 1957 and move to southern Maine. Carolyn’s classroom soon became the parameters of her home, family, and community. Her instruction method was teaching by example. Abundant knitting, sewing, and other crafty handwork literally became thousands of gifts for family and friends. There were always molasses cookies in the jar and a recent map or postcard on the wall from their worldwide travel experiences. Her gifting was frequent and generous for church renovations, academic scholarships, and community events.Carolyn was a den mother, a girl scout leader, a tutor, a substitute teacher, and a Sunday school teacher. She was a clerk for Yarmouth First Baptist Church, a hockey mom, and knocked on doors on behalf of Dollars for Scholars and the US Census. She established scholarship funds at Washburn and Yarmouth High Schools to honor Leland’s passion for the building trades. She received Yarmouth’s yearly community service Latchstring Award in 2006 for over 30 years as a coordinator for the town’s medical loan closet, part of her involvement in Yarmouth’s Health Council. While all this service establishes a high bar, it was her kindness and ability to listen, ask questions, and pull stories from people that endeared so many to her, even in her final days.Carolyn was predeceased by her parents; 11 siblings; and her beloved husband Leland. She is survived by her sister Janet and her husband Harry Bell of Gorham; son Chris, his wife Tracy, and their daughters Ali Dahlgren and Lydia Dahlgren of North Yarmouth, son Matt of Steuben; and daughter Laura, her husband Fred Letellier of Limington, their daughter Anna and her husband Darren Adams, and son Luke Letellier. Also surviving her are Leland’s siblings Anita Dickinson, Allen Dahlgren, and Ray Dahlgren; and numerous nieces and nephews on both sides of the family.The Dahlgren family wishes to express a special thank you to our new family of friends, the staff at Bay Square Yarmouth and their support teams, for their high excellence of care and compassion. A private family graveside service was held, officiated by Pastor Dustin Ward of the Yarmouth First Baptist Church. To leave a note of condolence or share a memory, please visit www.lindquistfuneralhome.comIn lieu of flowers,the Dahlgren family asks you to follow Carolyn’s example by giving time or resources to your communities and listening enthusiastically to your neighbor

