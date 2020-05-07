SCARBOROUGH – John J. Flynn, 70, died Thursday April 30, 2020 of complications related to Covid 19, at the Maine Veterans Home in Scarborough. John was born on June 20, 1949 in Portland, the oldest son of the late John and Doris (Toohey) Flynn. John grew up on Peaks Island, Maine and attended Portland Schools. He was a proud veteran of the US Army, serving during the Vietnam War. Upon returning from the service, John started a career with Portland Department of Public Work that spanned three decades. John had a gentle man’s soul and always had a smile or joke for those who crossed his path. He loved gatherings, whether it be a “Flynn Family Fiasco” on Peaks, holding court with his Dunkin Donuts family at Woodfords Corner or up front and center at any Beach Boys concert he could attend. John is survived by his siblings, Kathleen Newell and husband Stan, William and wife Nancy, Timothy, Patrick and fiancée Lori (all of Peaks Island), Daniel and wife Melissa of Portland and half sibling, Sandy Merrow, of Concord, N.H., and several nieces and nephews and a host of friends. The family would like to thank the staff at the Maine Veterans Home in Scarborough and the Togus VA Medical Center for all the care, love and support they offered John over the past few years. Burial will be held at a future date, at Pond Grove Cemetery, Peaks Island.Arrangements are under the direction of the Conroy-Tully Walker Funeral Home, 172 State St., Portland, ME. To view John’s memorial page, or to leave an online condolence, please visit www.ConroyTullyWalker.comMemorial Contributionsin John’s name maybe made to:The Maine Veterans Home290 US Route 1Scarborough, ME 04074

