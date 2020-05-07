BRYN MAWR – Carolyn Lee Richardson Aller, 92, passed away peacefully at her home in Bryn Mawr, Pa. on Dec. 14, 2019. Carolyn was born in Philadelphia on May 17, 1927 to Cortlandt McCready Richardson and Florence Sheppard Richardson and was predeceased by her sister Florence Maxwell Groman and her brother William Stanley Richardson.Mrs. Aller was a graduate of The Shipley School in Bryn Mawr (’44). She studied Art and eventually moved to New York City where she was an Assistant to the Vice Director of Administration at the Metropolitan Museum of Art. In 1971 she married Dr. Rene M. Gouldner and moved to Wichita, Kansas, where she lived until his death. While there, she was an active member on a number of boards, including the Wichita Art Museum and the Wichita Symphony Orchestra.In 1984 she married Harris (Hap) Coles Aller, Jr. and moved back to Pennsylvania. They lived in Rosemont and later Bryn Mawr. There she was an active, enthusiastic patron of the arts and a long-time supporter of the Philadelphia Art Museum, the Opera Company of Philadelphia, the Philadelphia Orchestra, the Pennsylvania Horticultural Society, and the Philadelphia Zoo. She was a keen gardener, taking part in the annual Philadelphia Flower Show for a number of years. She was also a member of the Junior League, the Acorn Club, and the Merion Cricket Club.Carolyn absolutely loved to travel. She was fascinated by other cultures, and over her lifetime managed to explore all seven continents. An accomplished artist, she enjoyed visiting museums, going to the theatre, and decorating. From childhood, she spent most of her summers in Kennebunkport, Maine, where her family still has the same summer home. She was a member of St. Ann’s Episcopal Church and the Kennebunk River Club.Carolyn was predeceased by her husband, Hap, and will be dearly missed and remembered by all, especially by her nephews Henry (Skip) Groman, Jr. and his wife Ann, Margaret River, Australia, and Phillip Groman, his wife Sarah, Union, Maine, and their children Christopher and Anna; niece Elizabeth Groman, Kennebunkport; niece Louise Davis, her husband Joth, Bainbridge Island, Wash., and daughters Caitlin and Samantha; and step-daughter Cynthia Aller Magill, her husband Jeffrey, Kennebunk,and their sons Ian and Ethan, and three great-grandchildren.Services will be held tentatively August 7, at St. Ann’s Episcopal Church in Kennebunkport

