South Portland Golf Course to re-open May 15

SOUTH PORTLAND — The South Portland Municipal Golf Course has scheduled a re-opening date of May 15.

The course, located at 155 Wescott Road, will open “under restrictive measures,” according to a release. Among other conditions, the course is requiring mandatory tee times by calling the clubhouse 48 hours in advance, raised cups to minimize touch points and payment by credit card or punch pass only. In addition, the clubhouse will be closed, meaning no sales of food, pull carts or merchandise. Golfers will also not be able to rent clubs.

The course has published a detailed list of all restrictions online at sopoparksrec.com under the “Announcements” section. Staff will be available from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on May 13 and 14 to schedule tee times on May 15.

United Way awards COVID-19 relief grants to Scarborough PD, Project GRACE

SCARBOROUGH — The United Way of Greater Portland has awarded $15,000 in grants to the town of Scarborough, according to a release from Project GRACE, Scarborough’s local community assistance organization.

The money is part of the United Way’s second round of grants from the Greater Portland COVID-19 Community Relief Fund, which totaled more than $250,000.

“This generous $15,000 grant comes as needs are increasing, but it also builds on our very long and successful history of working together as a community to give a neighbor a helping hand when it is most needed,” Steffi Cox, executive director of Project GRACE, said.

The Scarborough Police Department, Project GRACE and Scarborough General Assistance often collaborate to help the town’s most vulnerable, and “In recent weeks the three agencies have been at the forefront of helping families and individuals impacted by COVID-19,” said Lauren Dembski-Martin, SPD’s Social Services Navigator. “Some needed meals or groceries, others needed a warm place to stay, while some just needed someone to listen to their fears and be reassured that it’s OK to be worried or ask for help.”

