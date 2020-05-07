Mid Coast Hunger Prevention Program is operating an outdoor food pantry and soup kitchen for community members to access food in a safe and distant way.

Grab-and-go meals are provided outside the front door for any person who needs a freshly prepared meal. Guests are to walk up one at a time to pick out their meal, ensuring social distancing.

This program is located at 12 Tenney Way in Brunswick, is no questions asked and open to everyone.

This program allows for a visit every two weeks.

Groceries provided often include nonperishable items, bread, meat, produce and sometimes dairy. Depending on inventory, pet food, baby food, diapers, and feminine hygiene products are available upon request.

Volunteers load groceries into vehicles and will also serve those who do not have a vehicle.

The pantry is open:

Tuesday: 11 a.m.. to 2 p.m. and 4-6 p.m.

Wednesday: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Friday: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Saturday: noon to 3 p.m.

Soup kitchen grab and go meals are available Monday-Friday, 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and Saturday, noon to 1:30 p.m.

