BUXTON – Cheryl Boyce Cook, known to all as Sherri, died unexpectedly in Naples, Fla. on May 2, 2020 during a brief hospital stay. Richard, her devoted husband of 45 years, was there to comfort her when she passed. The love of family and friends was with her too.Sherri lived with grace and kindness. She laughed often and loved life. She was always there for family and friends–from hosting happy gatherings to offering a shoulder to cry on, and everything in between. She accepted people exactly as they were and truly cared about them. She touched many lives and will be deeply missed.Sherri was born in Portland on Sept. 12, 1952 to Frederick Sprague Boyce and Winifred Bryant Boyce. She was the middle child between two brothers with whom she remained close throughout their lives. She grew up in Cape Elizabeth and attended public schools, graduating from Cape Elizabeth High School in 1971.She attended UNH from 1971-72, majoring in occupational therapy, then took a job as a nurse’s aide at Maine Med. Around this time, she met the love of her life, Richard Cook.Sherri and Dick got married on Aug. 21, 1974 in Buxton and lived in Windham. They started a family, eventually moving to the old farmhouse Dick’s parents had restored in Buxton. This remained their home and the heart of family life.With one daughter and three sons very close in age, Sherri devoted much of her time to being a mom. From attending Broadway shows to collecting moss for terrariums, she left each of her kids with many special memories. She made her children her life and never tired of trying to brighten their lives. She was at her happiest with a houseful of kids and smiling faces all around. In recent years, she enjoyed spending time with her granddaughter.Sherri’s creativity and love of children made her a perfect fit to head the Buxton summer library program with longtime friend Joyce Cote. She made learning fun, with unique projects, field trips, special guests, and her contagious curiosity.She loved to dance. She took classes and performed in recitals. In recent years, she had a blast doing Zumba with friends.In 1992, Dick and Sherri started Atlantic Wood and Cabinet Works which would become Cook and Cook Exquisite Custom Cabinetry. She worked alongside her husband and children for many fun and successful years. Sherri put her all into the business and making customers happy. She made friends easily, and sometimes customers stayed in touch long after the job was done.Sherri enjoyed gardening with her husband. At harvest time, she’d have pickling, canning, and freezing parties with family and friends. Visitors would likely leave with several full jars and an unwieldy zucchini or giant squash. She also donated vegetables to the local food pantry.Cooking was another passion of hers. She took classes with friends. She had her cherished cookbooks. She kept up family traditions but also loved to try and share new things. Food brought family and friends together–for Thanksgiving, Christmas, or a random weeknight. And she loved that.Dick and Sherri shared a love of nature and the outdoors, and a love of animals. They had cookouts and bonfires, long days fishing on the open sea, stays at camp on Moosehead, and special trips. They had many pets and raised small animals, from chickens to guinea hens. Sherri was especially fond of her dog, Peanut, loyal companion of many years.Sherri is predeceased by her parents, Frederick and Winifred Boyce; and her older brother, Richard Boyce.She is survived by her husband, Richard Cook; daughter, Laurie Douglas and her husband, Tim, sons, Caleb Cook, Sam Cook, Ben Cook and his wife Angie; brother, Doug Boyce and his wife, Paula; grandchildren, Katie and Eddie Douglas; nieces, Emily Boyce, Lucinda O’Brien, Eleanor Boyce, and Karen Boyce; cousins, Bruce Rowe and his wife Tammy, John Boyce and his wife Linda, and Diane Rowe. On the Cook side, she is survived by many beloved family, her sister-in-law and brothers-in-law, their spouses, many nieces and nephews and their growing families.Due to current restrictions, there will be a small, private viewing. A celebration of life will follow when appropriate and safe. You may offer your condolences or share your memories at www.jonesrichandbarnes.com In lieu of flowers, please give to a causeclose to your heart.

