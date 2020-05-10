NORTH YARMOUTH – Julienne “Jules” Barnett died of ovarian cancer on April 30, 2020. She was 62, born Julienne Marie Fecteau in St. Paul, Minn. to Jack and Rosemary Fecteau. She moved to Maine at the age of 14 with her family, who bought a farm.She left home as a young, free-spirited woman and traveled the country hitchhiking. In Oregon, she met and married Charles William Barnett. They had two children, Anna and Tyrone. As a stay-at-home mother in Eugene, Ore. she taught herself homeopathy and herbalism, and was dedicated to homeschooling her children. She had a vocation as a healer and a gift for nurturing plants, animals and children. After her marriage ended in 1998, her dear friend, Joel Thomas became her romantic and business partner for the rest of her life. Wanting to return to Maine, in 2006 she moved to the family farm, Serendipity Acres in North Yarmouth. Joel joined her, and they began raising organic poultry. She loved farming, the ultimate farmer, being outdoors and with her animals; and she did so until her last weeks of life.She was deeply spiritual and in the last few years derived much meaning and personal growth from following the Zen teacher Adyashanti. Jules was loved by many for her warmth and joy in life, her compassion, caring, and wisdom.She is survived by her children; her special partner; her mother, Rosemary Fecteau, Ph.D.; and her siblings, Michele, Gervaise, Jack, Andrew, and Anne-Marie, their spouses and children. Her nieces and nephews deeply loved her as Aunt “J”.A hospice service has been held and, at a later date, an internment at Holy Cross Cemetery in Yarmouth. Written remembrances can be posted in the guestbook of Advantage Funeral Home, www.advantageportland.com

Guest Book

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous