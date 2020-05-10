NEW GLOUCESTER – Harry A. King, 73, of New Gloucester, succumbed to a brief illness on May 1, 2020.Harry, known as “Butch” by his friends and family, is greatly loved and will be gravely missed. Harry was an active member in the Gray/New Gloucester community for over 50 years while serving on the Gray/New Gloucester Fire and Rescue for over 20 of those years. Harry also enjoyed working with his friends at Dean and Allyn for more than two decades. He believed in staying physically fit and enjoyed daily gym workouts, running, and biking.Harry and his wife loved to travel and did so extensively; however, they always looked forward to returning to their home on beautiful Sabbathday Lake in Maine. When Harry and his wife weren’t traveling, he could be found in his driveway, puttering with his trucks or helping others transport their vehicles back and forth to Florida.Harry was a devoted and loving father to his two children and two beautiful granddaughters.He is survived by his wife, Gayle King; his children, Sarah King Taylor and Michael King; his grandchildren, Addison Taylor and Mya King; his mother, Pricella Gowell; and sister, Kathy Tayman.A memorial will be held this summer at Sabbathday Lake. Further information will follow.

