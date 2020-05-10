SCARBOROUGH – Norma Campbell Billard, 77, of Falmouth, passed away on April 19, 2020 at the Gosnell Hospice House after a five-year battle with cancer. She is survived by her husband, Douglas Billard; daughter, Molly White and son, Theodore Tierney.There will be a celebration of Norma’s life at a later date.For a complete obituary, to sign Norma’s guestbook and leave memories and condolences for the family, please visit www.advantageportland.com.

