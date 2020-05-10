PORTLAND, Ore. – David John Morey, Architect Emeritus, was born Nov. 1, 1949, in Sanford, to Robert Everett Morey and Rose Elizabeth (Mahoney) Morey. He died April 25, 2020 in Portland, Ore. from Alzheimer’s Disease. After graduating from Sanford High School, where he ran cross country and was a member of the Key Club, David attended Northwestern College in Boston. He transferred to and graduated from Washington State University with a degree in Architecture. After graduation, David moved to Portland, Ore.; he married Sandi Hobbs in 1980, and has since lived in Portland.His career as an architect of commercial buildings was spent at Portland firms (ZGF, BML, and SRG). He loved to ski, and was a beautiful sight to watch gliding down the slopes; he spent at least a dozen winters teaching downhill skiing on weekends at Mt. Hood Meadows. David was a Toastmaster and also spent a number of years on the Board of the National Coast Trail Association, which included hours of implementing trail maintenance. He loved to travel, was a pretty good photographer, liked camping and hunting and fishing. In retirement he was a dog-walking volunteer at the Oregon Humane Society; he designed and helped build a bridge for the dog-walking path at OHS.David was a talented artist and took drawing classes “to keep his hand in” through most of his retirement. He and Sandi became birdwatchers when they both retired, and we have some lovely bird art thanks to David’s fine hand.Besides Sandi and their dog, Sophie, David is survived by his mother, Rose Coutu of Saco; sisters, Catherine Markland and Patricia Davis and their husbands and families; mother-in-law, Edna Hobbs; and Sandi’s sisters and brothers and their families. Arrangements through Crown Memorial. See their online tribute to David at: https://crowncremationburial.com/tribute/details/14384/David-Morey/obituary.html#tribute-start A celebration of David’s life will be scheduled in Oregon once the COVID-19 limitation on public gatherings has been lifted. If desired and in lieu of flowers, memorial donations to the Oregon Humane Society, the Alzheimer’s Association, or your favorite charity would be appreciated.

Guest Book

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous