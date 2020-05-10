SANFORD – Ronald J. Nobert, 81, of Sanford, beloved husband of Lucille Laprise, passed away unexpectedly at home from natural causes on May 3, 2020. Ron was born on April 26, 1939 to Wilfred and Ruth Nobert.He enlisted in the Air Force upon graduating from St. Ignatius High School where he played basketball. After his return from duty, Ron married his high school sweetheart Lucille. They enjoyed almost 60 years together which were filled with love for their three children and four grandchildren.Ron’s career as a computer programmer, analyst, and specialist spanned more than four decades at the Portsmouth Naval Shipyard. He also briefly co-owned and operated the Double R Boy’s Restaurant in the mid 1960s.Ron was a well-known face in the Sanford sports scene. He could be found on the fields and courts enthusiastically cheering and encouraging his three children, Lory, Ken, and Kelly as they participated in youth, high school and college sports. He was their proudest fan.In later years he could be seen showing that same pride and enthusiasm as he watched his grandchildren play their various sports. When Kelly began her coaching career, he also attended all those games to support her and her teams.Ron’s passion for sports led him to begin coaching in the SSYAA (football and basketball) and Little League organizations while his children were quite young. He was hooked with that first Journal Tribune team! Ron was involved in every part of the Little League program: president, board member, umpire, coach and manager of all-star teams. Ron was also involved at the district level. He coached for more than three decades, touching the lives of countless young players as he taught them basic skills and pride in team. He was honored for his dedication by being named the Elk’s Citizen of the Year.Ron enjoyed fishing trips to Canada and spending time at his hunting camp in Moscow with family and friends. He also loved reminiscing about the glory days of games with former players and coaches!He was an active member of both the Ste. Therese de Lisieux parish and the Knights of Columbus.Ron has been a loving caregiver to Lucille as she has endured declining health due to Alzheimer’s disease. The separation caused by the pandemic protocol that is in place in nursing homes was difficult for him to bear. He was predeceased by his parents; his brothers, Arthur and Paul, and is brother-in-law, Roger Laprise.Ron is survived by his wife, Lucille; daughter, Lory Chase of Springvale, son, Kenneth and his wife Tammy of Woodstock, Ga., daughter. Kelly LaFountain and her husband Mark of Topsham. He also leaves grandchildren, Amanda and Jason Chase, Caitlin and Alex LaFountain; sisters-in-law, Jean Nobert, Cynthia Laprise; nephews, Roger, Daniel and Robert Laprise, nieces, Tina Robbins and Melissa Fallon. Due to COVID-19, a private burial will be held at the Southern Maine Veterans Cemetery in Springvale. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at a later date.Arrangements are under the direction of the Lafrance-Lambert and Black Funeral Home, 29 Winter Street, Sanford.Condolences may be expressed at www.blackfuneralhomes.com In lieu of flowers contributions in his memory may be made to the American Heart Association P.O. Box 417005 Boston, MA 02241-7005

