WINDHAM – Winifred Jean Galipeau, 77, passed away peacefully at Saint Joseph’s Nursing Home on April 26, 2020 after a six-year battle with Alzheimer’s. Born Oct. 17, 1942 to John Cantwell and Catherine “Burnett” Cantwell, Jean was born and raised in Trenton N.J. where she attended school and graduated from Notre Dame High School in 1961. Jean later met the love her life Donald. They were married in November 1962 had their first child in 1963. Jean and Don shortly after moved to Westbrook and had two more children. Jean worked at Woolworths for a period of time, then ran a daycare from her home for many years. Jean later moved to Windham where she was a long time sales associate for Pine Line Furniture. Jean has eight granddaughters that she was so proud of and loved with her whole heart, she was also a proud great-grandmother of four. Jean loved camping with friends and family but her favorite thing of all time was spending winters in Florida and going to all the Disney parks with her friends and two sisters-in-law. Oh, how her eyes lit up when those fireworks started. She could watch them every night and it would be like the first time she saw them. But her greatest love and accomplishment was her husband, Donald and her three children, Renee, David and Lisa. Jean had this infectious smile that would light up a room. She was passionate, kind, thoughtful and loving. You couldn’t help but love her the moment you met her. She was famous for her potato salad, pumpkin whoopie pies and of course the peanut butter balls. Jean is survived by her husband, Donald Galipeau; daughter, Renee Gore and husband John of Windham, son, David Galipeau and wife Joanne of South Portland; sister, Cathy Stinson of Pennsylvania, brother, Jack Cantwell and wife Judy of South Carolina; grandkids, Amanda and Sabrina Campbell, Alex Woods and husband Doug, Kaelyn and Catherine Galipeau, Amy Grant and husband Matt, and Ashley and Mariah Gore; great-grandkids, Aubrey and Jaylynn, Christine and Cayden. Jean is predeceased by her parents, John and Catherine Cantwell; brother, John Charles Cantwell; daughter, Lisa Marie Galipeau; and brother-in-law, George Stinson. A special thank you to Saint Joseph’s Nursing Home and the staff for their amazing care of our mom and wife. A memorial service will be held at a later date with a celebration of life to follow. To express condolences and to participate in Jean’s online tribute please visit www.DolbyBlaisSegee.com Family request in lieu of flowers please donate in Jean’s honor to Alzheimer’s Association www.alz.org/act/donate or home office: 225 N. Michigan Ave. Fl. 17Chicago, IL 60601

