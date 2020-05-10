SCARBOROUGH – Pauline Louise (Forgue) Wing, 89, left us on May 1, 2020, to join the love of her life of 67 years, Robert Bickford Wing, long known as Bick. Pauline was born in Lewiston on Oct. 25, 1930, the daughter of Henry J. and Yvonne A. (Caron) Forgue. Proud of their French-Canadian heritage, Pauline and her family were bilingual in French and English. Pauline played the piano; knit as a young girl and especially enjoyed time at her family’s cottage, which still stands today on the ocean at Camp Ellis in Saco. Growing up in Lewiston, Pauline attended St. Peter’s School in the early years, graduating from Lewiston High School, class of 1949. Pauline enrolled in classes at the University of Maine at Farmington, then known as Farmington State Teachers College, eventually attending the Auburn Maine School of Commerce.On Oct. 6, 1951, Pauline and Bick were married at St. Peter and Paul Church in Lewiston, now known as the Basilica of Saints Peter and Paul. They raised two wonderful kids, and the family belonged to St. Patrick’s Parish in Lewiston for many years. During those years, Pauline worked as a bookkeeper for radio station WLAM in Auburn. In 1972, the family moved to the Waterville area where Pauline was an administrative assistant for the math and science departments at Colby College. Pauline was proud of her work at Colby, where she was appreciated by professors and students alike. Pauline was among the first to be trained in word processing on a desktop computer while working at Colby.Pauline was very proud of her family. She, Bick, and the kids spent many summers camping at Popham Beach, Hermit Island; Small Point; Acadia National Park; and family time at their cottage at Camp Ellis, Saco. After retirement, Pauline and Bick moved to Scarborough where they spent countless hours walking, from their little neighborhood of Magnolia Place, to the beaches of Scarborough and the harbor side trails at Spring Point. You could count on seeing Pauline and Bick together. They also lived winters in Clearwater, Florida, where they golfed and enjoyed friends. Pauline enjoyed playing the organ, needlework, and their weekly games of bridge, well into the retirement years. In addition to living in Scarborough, Pauline lived the last five years at The Landing at Cape Elizabeth. The family would like to express deep appreciation to family physician, Dr. Christopher Wellins; the staffs at the Landing at Cape Elizabeth and the Maine Veterans Homes Scarborough, who have cared for Pauline and their residents, heroically, under extraordinary circumstances of the Covid-19 pandemic. We are incredibly grateful for all their care of both our parents. Pauline was predeceased by her husband, Robert Bickford Wing; and her beloved sisters, Sonia Ouellette, Alice Reynolds; and sister-in-law, Joyce W. Matthews. She is survived by her daughter, Cheryl Wing-Jones and husband Christopher of Natick, Mass., son, Scott Wing of Augusta; grandchildren, Joel Wing of Lewiston, Bradley Wing of Grand Canyon, Ariz., Jordan Wing of Portland, Genevieve Wing Jones and her husband Rich of Los Angeles, Benjamin Jones and his wife Rose of Los Angeles; and her great-grandson, Booker Ehler Jones. She is also survived by special family friend, Elaine Landry; and several nieces and nephews. A private graveside service will be held at St. Peter’s Cemetery, Lewiston. A Memorial Mass and Celebration of Pauline’s life will be held at a later date. Arrangements are under the direction of the Conroy-Tully Walker South Portland Chapel, 1024 Broadway, South Portland. To view Pauline’s obituary, or to share an online condolence, please visit www.Conroy-TullyWalker.comIn lieu of flowers, donations in Pauline’s memory may be made to theMVH Strong FundMaine Veterans’ Homes Scarborough290 US Route 1Scarborough, ME 04074or online at mainevets.org,in support of the MVH Scarborough staff during this pandemic; or to the Alzheimer’s Association at alz.org.

