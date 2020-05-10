PORTLAND – Winnifred E. Cavallero, 90, a longtime resident of Irving Street, passed away on April 15, 2020 at Gosnell Memorial Hospice House following a brief illness. She was born in Portland, a daughter of Wilfred and Elsie (Butters) Pomerleau.Winnie attended Westbrook schools throughout the duration of her education. Out of school she worked at Puritan Restaurant where she met her future husband Joe Cavallero. From the restaurant she spent the majority of her employed years working for Shaw’s Supermarkets.Winnie spent much of her time after retirement traveling with her husband. They enjoyed many years as snowbirds wintering in Florida with Joe and friends. Over the years they also traveled throughout the country taking guided bus tours with her various siblings.Winnie held family very close to her and looked forward to Sunday dinner (and that sliver of cake) each week where her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren would gather around her table.As an active member at St. Pius Church she enjoyed playing bingo with her fellow parishioners. As a lover of music, Winnie enjoyed reminiscing of years past while watching her favorite singers on the television in the evenings. You could find her watching these shows over and over, still enjoying them just the same.Winnie was predeceased by her husband Joe of 57 years; her son, Robert; her brother, Conrad; both parents; and her cousin, Theresa. She is survived by her son Ronnie, and his wife Mary; her brother, Ray Pomerleau and his wife Rena of Portland, and her sister-in-law, Patricia O’Brein Pomerleau of Cary, N.C. She is also survived by her granddaughters, Janel Cavallero, Lisa Cavallero, Roni Stout and her husband Brandon Stout; her six great-grandchildren, Julianna Gamage, Savanah, Natasha and Brayden Wales, and Jaxon and Maddox Stout; along with many nieces and nephews. Because of current restrictions, a graveside service at Brooklawn Memorial Park and a celebration of life will be held at a later date. Arrangements are under the care of Jones, Rich and Barnes Funeral Home. Please visit www.jonesrichandbarnes.com to view Winnifred’s tribute pate and to sign her online guest book.

