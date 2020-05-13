GORHAM— Gorham High School’s Ram has busted out some moves in a video and is challenging other school mascots to do the same.

The video, uploaded to the Gorham School Department’s Facebook page, depicts the spiral-horned mascot dancing around the empty school to the funk-influenced pop beat of “24k Magic” by Bruno Mars. He plays the drums. He shoots some hoops. He kicks up a mess.

The idea is to show students they are missed and keep them thinking of their school, said Principal Brian Jandreau.

Jandreau said he got the idea for the “Ram Jam” from a similar mascot video by Mt. Blue High School in Farmington.

“We’ve made a few videos here, so we thought it’d be a fun challenge during this school closure period to put out something fun, help some of our students missing school reconnect. We are thrilled there have been so many likes,” Jandreau said. As of 9:30 a.m. Wednesday, it had 297.

The video was produced over three days by Jandreau, teacher and tech integrator Adam Parvanta, and, of course, the Ram.

“The person that was in the suit did not need to be directed as far as dance moves, it was all on the fly,” Parvanta said. “We wanted to do it in one day but one thing about mascots, (their suits are) very hot and hard to maneuver in.”

The Ram’s identity is “top secret,” said Jandreau, who’s kept the secret from a number of curious students and family members.

“That’s been an exciting piece of all of this. People talking and wondering who is behind these incredible dance moves, and we’ve appreciated the excitement that it’s generated,” Jandreau said.

The video is not a competition, they said, but an open challenge to other schools to join in.

“It’s about community engagement, we’d love to see other schools involved,” Jandreau said.

No other videos starring the Ram are planned, but the community can keep their eyes peeled, as another video may “be around the corner,” Jandreau said.

