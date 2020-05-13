WEST HARTFORD, Conn. – Irma (Rossignol) Martin, 95, formally of Canton, Conn., passed away May 7, 2020 at St. Mary’s Home in West Hartford.Irma was born February 13, 1925, in Van Buren, Maine, one of seven children, to Caroline (Albert) Rossignol and Albert Rossignol. Irma attended Madawaska High School. She moved with her family, in 1942, to Hartford, Conn., where she met Medard L. Martin whom she married on June 13,1947.Her most cherished endeavor was being a mom to seven children. In 1959, Irma along with her husband and four children moved to Canton, Conn., where she lived until entering St. Mary’s Home in 2011. After moving to Canton, she brought three more children into the world. She was a devout Catholic and a member of St. Patrick’s Parish, in Collinsville, Conn. Her most valuable and precious gift to her children was her steadfast belief in God, living every day guided by her faith. She had an extraordinary sense of humor. The adorable quality was she did not even know when she was being funny. Irma leaves memories of, laughter, perseverance and at her core a heart that sheltered her small stature. She often sang “You Are My Sunshine” and she remains a ray of sunshine in our mind’s eye. Irma was predeceased by her husband, Medard, in 1988.She was also predeceased by her sons Richard and John and a granddaughter, Michelle Martin. Also, due to miscarriages, she was predeceased by a son Joseph and a daughter, Marie. She is survived by her daughter Joanne Martin and partner Sue of Casco, Maine, Jim Martin and wife Kathi of Windsor, Conn., and Patrick Martin and wife Susan of Delmar, N.Y. Surviving children also include Jean Martin of Napa, Calif., and Jennifer (Geraldine) Johnson of Canton, Conn.Irma was also the proud grandmother of 13 grandchildren, whom she adored, 14 great-grandchildren and three great-great-grandchildren. A private service remembering and celebrating Irma will be at the families choosing. The Carmon Funeral Home of Avon, Ct is caring for the arrangements. For condolences please visit www.carmonfuneralhome.com.In remembrance contributions can be made to: Society of Mary USA Province815 Varnum St. NEWashington, DC 20017

