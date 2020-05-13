Howard Marvin Kenney 1932 – 2020 WOOLWICH – Howard Marvin Kenney of Woolwich passed away peacefully on May 9, 2020 at his home surrounded by his loving family at the age of 87 years. Howard was born on June 5, 1932 in Litchfield to Clifton C. and Hazel B. (Seddon) Kenney. He was one of ten children. Howard worked as a woodcutter in his youth with his father and brothers. He served in the US Air Force 20 years and retired as a Tech Sergeant. He then worked for the State of Maine Bureau of Aeronautics as a heavy equipment operator at the Augusta Airport where he retired after 23 years. He also supported his family business, Kenney’s Country Store, for over 20 years. Howard was a quiet person, except for the one liners he would toss out when you thought he wasn’t paying any attention to the conversation. He loved his family, long drives, desserts, mowing his acres of lawn with a push mower, pulling … horses at the Litchfield and Fryeburg Fairs and the arm of a slot machine on their yearly bus trip to Connecticut. If he wasn’t puttering outside painting everything forest green you would find him watching an old western and doing jigsaw puzzles. He loved a good joke and had the most wonderful smile to go with his sense of humor. He was a man of integrity and strength. He supported his fellow veterans and was a 34 year member of the Emerson Lane Post in Richmond. He is survived by his beloved children Jean S. McGuigan, Joan E. Kenney, Howard C. Kenney of Woolwich and Phyllis H. Kenney of Farmingdale; his grandchildren and great- grandchildren Joshua, Leah, Sophie and Joseph Norton of Farmingdale, Kurt Kenney of Richmond, Danielle, Benjamin, Anabelle and Connor Barry of Farmingdale, Sarah, Jason and Liam McGuigan – Aarons of Woolwich, Nicole and Nicholas Noble of Richmond, and James Kenney. Surviving siblings are Fred M. Kenney and his wife Penny G., Jean Daly, Gerald A. Kenney and his wife Vickie J., and Marjorie R. Perry and her husband Gary R. (Mike). He also enjoyed all of his nephews, nieces and their families. He was predeceased by his beloved wife of 62 years Gloria A. (Cray) Kenney, siblings Ronald C. Kenney, Warren A. Kenney and his wives Joanne M. and Alice M., Russell A. Kenney and his wife Barbara M., Elwin O. Kenney and his sister Roxene L. Knight and brother-in-law John T. Daly. There will be no formal service. He will be laid to rest at Forest Hill Cemetery in Dresden. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to: Emerson Lane American Legion Post 132 P.O. Box 132 Richmond, ME 04357

