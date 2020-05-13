HARPSWELL – Our beloved father, John Andrew Solak, passed away peacefully on May 10, 2020. He was surrounded by his family in his beautiful home in Harpswell, Maine. John was loved and adored by so many people in his life, his children and grandchildren, brother, and sisters and his wife, Roxanne. He will be remembered for his generosity, unconditional love, loyalty, kindness, infectious humor, and undying devotion to his children and family.John was born May 2, 1945, in Portland, Maine. John was a graduate of Portland High School class of 1964, where he was a top football player. John excelled in his career as a certified financial planner for over 40 years. John is survived by his wife, Roxanne Hjelden of St. Petersburg, Florida; his daughters, Christine of Harpswell, Maine, and Catherine (James) of Carrabassett Valley, Maine. His six grandchildren who he loved and adored, Hope, Ian, Addison, Maxwell, Ethan, and Finneas. John was predeceased by his son, Johnny, and his brother, Michael, and sister, Rita. Donations in John’s memory can be made to the Muscular Dystrophy Association.

