FALMOUTH – Hunter Richard Barr passed away peacefully on April 26, 2020, surrounded by his loving family following complications from Diffuse Intrinsic Pontine Glioma, or DIPG, a pediatric brain tumor. Hunter was a joyful, energetic, strong-willed, bright, adventurous, musical, funny and beautiful little boy.Hunter loved all sports, particularly cheering on the Boston Bruins and the New England Patriots. Always active and full of energy and wonder, you would often find him outside playing hockey and golf. Hunter happily played countless hours of indoor mini-hockey. All were done with an infectious energy and enthusiasm alongside his younger brother and best friend, Griffin.Hunter was a fighter, too. He maintained that energy as he overcame many obstacles during his illness, relearning how to walk, talk and eat.The family wishes to thank the administrators and teachers at Little Hands Daycare and Learning Center for their loving care of Hunter, Maine’s Make-A-Wish for an unforgettable trip to Florida, as well as the medical teams at Boston Children’s Hospital, Dana-Farber Cancer Institute and Maine Medical Center. The family also wishes to thank the many people who have so generously supported them with countless thoughtful wishes, delicious meals and financial donations.Hunter was fiercely loved by his incredibly supportive, close knit and caring family who will miss him forever. Hunter is survived by his mother, Natalie (Hart) Barr, father, Ryan Barr, little brother, Griffin Barr; grandparents, Marie and Richard Hart; uncle, Cameron Hart; aunts, Meredith Barr Garner and Stacy Barr, along with his amazing extended family of great-grandparents, aunts, uncles, and cousins, including, Raelene and Ken Fasulo, Cecily and Nick Fasulo, Anthony Fasulo and Emily Erhardt.The family will be honoring Hunter’s life formally later this year. Please visit www.jonesrichandbarnes.com to sign Hunter’s online guestbook.In lieu of flowers, you can make a donation in memory of Hunter to further support DIPG research at www.defeatdipg.org/meet-the-kids/hunter-barr/

