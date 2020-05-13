USM biology student receives top BioME award

A USM student research project focusing on a powerful antioxidant produced in an algal species received a top honor from the Bioscience Association of Maine on April 15.

Rachel Cray of Freeport was among the top three higher education honorees at the 2020 BioME Student Showcase of science research. Cray, who graduated from USM in 2019 with a Bachelor of Science degree in biology, won third prize for a solo research project comprising her graduate thesis. Her submission focuses on her research into a powerful antioxidant produced in one singular algal species (as well as other organisms) to understand how cellular stress affects its production.

As for the practical applications of her research, Cray says it’s directly tied to the billion-dollar global astaxanthin market and has also shown significant cancer prevention and anti-inflammatory abilities, as well as enhancement of cardiac and immune response.

Region 10 Technical High School names top students

Region 10 Technical High School in Brunswick named its latest Students of the Quarter earlier this month. One recipient is nominated by each program instructor every quarter to recognize qualities such as achievement, growth and work ethic.

Brunswick High School – Lexi Engel, Pre-Apprenticeship; Ashlee Franco, Early Childhood Education; Jacob Vega, Culinary Arts; Colby Moody, EMT Basic

Mt. Ararat High School – Lars Borchers, Creative Digital Media; Jacob Haskell, English; Meredith Dubriske, Outdoor Powersports; Bryce LaFrance, Auto Collision Repair

Freeport High School – Piper Sherbert, Certified Nursing Assistant; Sarah Porter, General Trades; James O’Brien, Technical Math; Henry Libby, Automotive Technology; Thomas Mosier, Metal Fabrication/Welding

Home School – Wyatt Shepard, Building Trades

Dollars for scholars

Daniella Niedermeyer, a Cheverus High School senior was one of two students chosen as the winners of the 2020 Lila Grace Sullivan Amirault Scholarships, each receiving $4,500 to put towards college tuition.

“I was very excited about it. It will make the financial burden a little bit easier to go to college and possibly grad school after that,” Niedermeyer said. “I also feel honored because I know some of the other people who applied and I have a lot of respect for them. I think they deserve it probably more than I do.”

On April 27 at the Portland Water District’s remote board meeting, trustees awarded 2020 Joseph A. DiPietro Memorial Scholarships to Priscilla Arsenault and Daniel Quinho. Both are attending Southern Maine Community College in the fall. Both students live in Portland and are the first in their families to attend college. The scholarship was established in 2003 to commemorate longtime trustee Joe DiPietro’s dedication to advancing youth education and the Portland Water District Board of Trustees is proud to continue to support local students entering water, wastewater, science and environmental fields.

Falmouth Fire-EMS is seeking applicants for the Falmouth Fire-EMS Scholarship. The $1,000 scholarship is open to graduating high school seniors in Falmouth who have been accepted or expect to be enrolling in a college or university to study firefighting, emergency medical services, nursing or a related field. Applications can be found online at: falmouthme.org/sites/falmouthme/files/pages/fire-ems_scholarship_application_2020.pdf. Deadline for applications is June 5. Donations to support the scholarship can be made to the Falmouth Fire-EMS Scholarship Fund and sent to Central Station, 8 Bucknam Road, Falmouth, ME 04105.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: