Town Office

The Gray Town Office is now open to the public from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday through Thursday. Voice messages left after 1 p.m. will be returned the following day or as office staff is able.

Before entering the building, call 657-3339 from your car to let staff know you are there. An employee will come out and direct you inside. You will not be permitted into the building if you are not wearing a face covering.

Visit graymaine.org for updates.

Recycled materials

The Transfer Station is now accepting all recycled materials. Collection bins are located outside under the overhang as an added safety measure during this time. Staff continue to practice social distancing and transactions will not yet be taken. Patrons should continue to practice safe social distancing, not crowd drop off areas and exit promptly after dropping off materials. If you are able, drop off your materials during the week to help avoid crowding during the weekends.

Marilyn Keating-Porcaro can be contacted at [email protected]

Send questions/comments to the editors.

