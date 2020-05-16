ARTLINGTON, Texas – Jeffrey Jon Tufts, 55, formerly of Saco, Maine, passed away April 8, 2020, after a brief battle with cancer. Born in Biddeford, he was raised in Saco where he was a member of the class of 1983 at Thornton Academy.Jeff was the first of three children to the late Jon Peter Tufts and Barbara Marr Tufts. He is survived by hi mother; his wife of 20 years, Elizabeth Cantara Tufts (“Lovey”) and her two sons, Brandon and Chase of Arlington, Texas; his brother, James P. Tufts and his wife, Theo, niece, Tana, and nephew, Christos of Hudson, N.H.; his sister, Jean E. Tufts-Schrock and her husband, Josh, of Portland; uncles, David Tufts and his wife Cynthia of N. Hampton, N.H., Charles Tufts and his wife Karen of Windham; as “Grampa Jeff” by Lucas DeFrancesco, his parents, Justin and Kate and his grandmother, Nancy; and with fondness by his “lake family,” Gary, Kim, Dickie, Ronna and Shelley Massucco.From an early age, Jeff was very good and talented with his hands. From rebuilding a Jeep from scratch at Tufts Market and Gulf to some of the finest interior work at George Stanford of Scarborough, Maine, Jeff’s talents were many. Relocating with his wife Liz to Arlington, Texas, Jeff found his way to becoming one of the best tile and interior remodelers in the area.When he wasn’t working, Jeff’s passions were golf – he was as a longtime member of Biddeford Saco Country Club – woodworking, summers at the lake fishing, and spending time with man’s best friends, Peanut and Charlie, his precious pups. Jeff was a whiz with a scroll saw and created many beautiful, intricate, pieces to be cherished by those who were lucky enough to receive them. A great friend to many with a heart of gold, he will be fondly remembered for his big smile and hearty laugh.There will be no visiting hours or funeral service at this time. Services will be held at a later date. If you would like to send donations in his memory, please feel free to do so at:American Cancer SocietyP.O. Box 22478Oklahoma City, OK 73123Or MSGA Scholarship Fund58 Val Halla RoadCumberland, Maine 04021

Guest Book

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous