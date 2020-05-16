SANFORD – Marie Rose Claire Dube Perreault, 80, of Sanford, died peacefully at home, surrounded by her (loving) family on May 10, 2020.Claire was born in the living room of her childhood home on Oct. 26, 1939, the daughter of Alcime and Marie (Miclette) Dube. She grew up in Sanford where she attended the local Catholic schools. She held several jobs during her 80 years, however, the majority of her life was devoted to caring for and raising her family. She also took loving care of both her mother and her husband during their periods of declining health.Claire was a devout Catholic and had been a communicant of St. Thérèse of Lisieux Parish in Sanford. She was also a member of the Daughter’s of Isabella and the Friday night prayer group. She loved music and enjoyed singing with the Seaglass singers of Kennebunk and playing both the piano and the organ.She also enjoyed flower gardening, going to the beach, playing dominos, doing projects around her house and drinking Dunkin’ Donuts coffee. Claire had a great sense of humor and always enjoyed a good laugh.She was also a very independent woman who took pride in being self sufficient. She will be remembered for her love and devotion to God, her family and her friends and will be dearly missed.Claire was predeceased by her husband, Donald A. Perreault in 2002.Surviving are two siblings, Marguerite Roy and her husband Ray of Hartford, Conn. and Maurice Dube and his wife Diane of Enfield, Conn. and her sister-in-law, Jeannette Dube of Sanford. Also surviving are six children, Gerard A. Perreault and his wife Lisa of Norwich, Conn., Dianne Sibley-Perreault of Sanford, Daniel Perreault and his wife Stella of Springvale, Constance Perreault-Guillemette and her husband Steve of Sanford, Rachel LePauloue and her husband David of Dayton and Priscilla Huff and her husband Rick of North Waterboro; 21 grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren.A public memorial will be held at a date to be announced.Arrangements are under the direction of Black Funeral Homes and Cremation Service, Sanford-Springvale. To leave a message of condolence for the family please visit http://www.blackfuneralhomes.com

