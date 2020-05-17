UNION – Donald Fredrick Anspach, 77, of Portland, passed away April 30, 2020 at his residence at Crawford Commons in Union. He was born Aug. 10, 1942 in Derry Township, Pa., to Evelyn Yeagley and Donald Raymond Anspach. He graduated from Franklin and Marshall College in 1964, a member of Phi Kappa Sigma. He earned a doctorate in sociology at Case Western Reserve University in 1970, and a subsequent master’s degree in Socio-legal Studies from Sheffield University in England. Dr. Anspach taught sociology at the University of Southern Maine, Portland from 1970 to 2006, retiring as Full Professor. His research with friend and colleague, Andrew Furgeson, on criminal sentencing patterns in Maine served as the foundation of drug courts, offering treatment instead of imprisonment. He created the Summer Sociology Program Abroad. He was a leader in the faculty Union, and awarded AFUM Negotiating Team Chair Emeritus in 2006. An advocate for social and economic justice, he was passionately involved in serving his community as Director of St. Luke’s Soup Kitchen for over 20 years, and helped centralize meal services for homeless people at Preble Street Resource Center. Donald was a loving father. Donald was a member of Alcoholics Anonymous. He enjoyed antiquing, traveling, and boating in Casco Bay.Survivors include his daughter, Jennifer Lynn Anspach and son-in-law, Aaron Scott Williams of Arlington, Wash.; nephews, Michael Spaulding of Dayton, Ohio, Chris Spaulding of Hookstown, Pa., and Jeremy Spaulding of Lewisberry, Pa. and their families; stepchildren, Scott Christensen of Oceanside, N.Y. and Michelle Noel of Freeport. He was predeceased by his parents; and his sister, Patricia Anspach Spaulding. To share a memory, be informed of his memorial or leave a message of condolence, please visit http://www.DirectCremationofMaine.com. Donations of money or food may be made in Don’s memory, and in lieu of flowers, to Preble Street Resource Center Food Program, Portland, Maine http://www.preblestreet.org. Alternatively, a memorial gift in his name may be sent to Franklin and Marshall College Financial Aid Fund, Lancaster, Pa. http://www.fandm.edu/giving.

