CUMBERLAND FORESIDE – Nicholas E. Hamp, 81, passed away on May, 7, 2020 as a result of an automobile accident.Nick was born on April 21, 1939, son of the late Edward and Katherine (MacKenzie) Hamp. He grew up in Andover, N.H. where he graduated from Proctor Academy in 1957.After graduating from the University of New Hampshire, Nick began working as a loan officer at Concord National Bank. Looking dapper and polished (most likely as a result of clothes purchased by his mother) he caught the eye of a young bank teller, Elizabeth “Betty” Ralls. At a company party, Nick and Betty shared a dance together. Little did they know, that night would spark a relationship that lasted over three decades. Nick and Betty eloped in September of 1969 and shared nearly 36 years of marriage. Their beloved daughter, Elizabeth, was born in August 1970. The family lived in Bow, N.H. until 1989 when they moved to Cumberland Foreside. Nick and his business partner owned and operated Peterbilt of Maine before retiring in 2009.Those who knew Nick knew he was a man dedicated to his family and friends and to his routines. While working, he would arrive early, put his feet up on the desk, drink his coffee and get on the phone to sell trucks. In retirement, he would wake hours before sunrise, grab his flip phone, make his way through town, stopping at Dunkin’ Donuts for his hot coffee and newspaper, head down to the airport to watch the planes take off, then swing through Dunkin’ Donuts again for another hot coffee.Nick was known to have a “look” – dark rimmed glasses, trucker cap, coach’s jacket, dark slacks and his infamous slippers. He loved to gamble at the casino, watch old movies and sports on TV, eat and shoot the breeze with his friends. However, one of his favorite things to do was to take a drive to Georgetown to visit his daughter, son-in-law, and much adored granddaughter, Katherine, to whom Nick was known as Popo. Nick was known to be a funny, smart, and hard-working gentleman. A genuinely good person, Nick never passed judgment on others. If someone was struggling, he would reach out, help them up, and provide a foundation for them to build upon. It was not uncommon for Nick to offer someone a job or a home. Simply put, he was a loyal, generous and dedicated man who cared for others. He was predeceased by his beloved wife, Betty, in 2005.He is survived by his daughter, Elizabeth Hamp, son-in-law, William Squires and granddaughter, Katherine Grace Hamp Squires of Georgetown, Mass.; sister, Josephine Wescott of Belfast; niece, Pamela Roy of Penacook, N.H., nephew, Michael Ralls of Gilmanton, N.H., nephew, Mark Regan of Norwood, Mass.; several cousins; and many dear friends.There will be no formal ceremony at this time. To honor Nick’s life and love for his daily routine, his family had a private procession taking him through his morning route one last time. Arrangements are under the direction of the Conroy-Tully Walker Funeral Home of Portland. To view Nick’s memorial page or to share an online condolence, please visit http://www.ConroyTullyWalker.com. Instead of flowers, his family requests that donations be made in his honor to the Animal Refuge League of Greater Portland.

