WINDHAM – Ronald James Tilton, 89, passed away on May 10, 2020 at Gosnell Memorial Hospice House. He was born on March 11, 1931, a son of George and Lydia Tilton. After graduating high school, Ron enlisted in the United States Army where he proudly served his country. On Jan. 16, 1960, Ron married Nancy Adams. They were married for 60 loving years. He was employed at Burnham and Morrill for 36 years until his retirement. Ron was known for being quite the jokester and a jack of all trades. He enjoyed the outdoors and could often be found hunting on his own property in Windham or fishing on Sebago Lake or the Ocean. Ron was a previous member of the American Legion and VFW. He was especially proud of his training and handling of his champion bird dog “Girlie” and spending time with grandchildren.Ron is survived by his wife, Nancy Tilton; his three children, James “Jim” Tilton, Janice Wescott and her husband Patrick, Jerald “Jerry” Tilton and his wife Darlene; sisters, Lucille McCaslin, Rose Norton, and Rachel Gibbs; as well as six grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren. He was predeceased by all of his other siblings.Graveside services for Ron will be held at Springers Cemetery, Sidney, Maine. Date will be determined at a later date. Arrangements are in the care of the Windham Chapel of Dolby Blais and Segee, 434 River Rd., Windham, ME 04062. To participate in Ron’s online tribute, please visit http://www.DolbyBlaisSegee.com. In lieu of flowers, if you desire, a memorialcontribution in Ron’s name may be made to:Windham Veteran’s Center35 Veteran’s Memorial Dr.Windham, ME 04062

