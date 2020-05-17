CAPE ELIZABETH – Jack Arthur Panzica, a resident of Cape Elizabeth, passed away peacefully, May 13, 2020 with his family by his side. Jack was born July 16, 1947 and raised on Long Island, N.Y.He graduated from Elmont High School and received his master’s degree in Health and Physical Education from Adelphi University. Jack competed in track and field, for Adelphi, earning a national championship in hammer-throwing. Those who knew him well will recall the countless hours he spent staying fit, using many of the spinning moves that he perfected during his athletic career. After many years of entrepreneurship, owning restaurants and developing state-of-the -art health clubs, Jack returned to teaching, most recently in the special education program in Scarborough. He was passionate about ‘his kids’ and often talked about what he learned from them.Jack leaves his loving wife of 38 years, Patricia Lennon (Cape Elizabeth) with whom he enjoyed many adventures and much laughter; their cherished son, Adam Panzica, of whom he was always proud and Adam’s partner Emily Hofmeister who Jack believed is a wonderful addition to the family (both Pittsburgh, Pa.); his brothers, Richard Panzica (Middletown, N.Y.) and Stephen Panzica (Ocala, Fla.). His extended family of nieces, nephews and their children brought him much joy. Jack cherished his dear friends, especially as he grew older. He was predeceased by his brother, Carl Panzica (New York, N.Y.) and his sister, Margaret Castiglione (George’s Mills, N.H.) Besides his family, Jack’s true love was his 1966 Corvette Stingray that he owned for more than 50 years. When not tinkering in the garage he could be seen driving year-round, top down, heat blasting on a chilly winter’s day or crusin’ toward the sunset on a balmy summer’s eve. A strong, vibrant and graceful energy has been released to the stars. A private memorial service to celebrate Jack’s life will be held at a later date. Online condolence messages can be submitted at the Chad E. Poitras Cremation and Funeral Service website, http://www.mainefuneral.comThe family requests that remembrance donations be made to either theScarborough Education FoundationP.O. Box 1195Scarborough, ME 04070or to theNCM Virtual and Digital Enhancement Projects Fund at the National Corvette Museum, c/o Donations350 Corvette DriveBowling Green, KY 42101

Guest Book

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous