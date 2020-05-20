BIDDEFORD — With Maine set to enter its next stage of phased reopening in June, the final day for the temporary Pay as You Throw bag replacement program has been set for Friday, May 29.

As well, the Biddeford Recycling Center was to return to normal operating procedures and hours on Wednesday, May 20.

Biddeford city officials say beginning the week of June 1, orange Pay As You Throw bags that are used by residents who receive trash pickup services will not be replaced after pickup. A list of locations where PAYT bags can be purchased is available at www.biddefordmaine.org/PAYT.

For the last several weeks, the city has replaced PAYT bags at each pickup at no charge to residents.

“We hope that this temporary program was helpful as families adjusted to spending more time at home over the past several weeks,” Demers said.

The Recycling Center at 371 Hill St. is open 7 a.m. to 2:45 p.m. on Tuesdays, Fridays and Saturdays, and 9 a.m. to 4:45 p.m. on Wednesdays and Thursdays as of May 20.

All typically approved items will be accepted from residents and contractors, including the cardboard and plastic recycling area and the compost drop-off program. Contractors will be charged all usual fees for disposal, said Communications Coordinator Danica Lamontagne. Residents will continue to have all disposal fees waived through Saturday, May 30, by order of the City Council, she said. A list of accepted items and fees is available at www.biddefordmaine.org/recyclingcenter.

