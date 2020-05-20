Candidate committed to well-being of community

To the editor,

I am a long-term resident of South Portland and a lifelong Mainer. As a consumer of health care and a nurse practitioner, I have strong feelings about the health and well-being of our community. Therefore, it is a pleasure to support Anne Carney, who is running for state senate in District 29, which encompasses South Portland, Cape Elizabeth and part of Scarborough.

For me, what sets Anne apart and why I am supporting her is her longstanding and ongoing commitment to the well-being of our community. She has, for example, devoted many hours to youth sport leagues, participated on the board of the local land trust, and supported Mainers by doing pro bono work for Pine Tree Legal Assistance.

In my experience as a nurse practitioner, I have helped patients navigate the complexities associated with a lack of health insurance or inability to afford essential medications. So I very much appreciate that Anne has carried her passion for individual and environment health to the State House.

As a representative she has supported a budget that allows more Mainers to become enrolled in health insurance. She has sponsored, co-sponsored or supported bills that have continued the ongoing battle against the rising costs of prescription medications. Her work there has also resulted in less landfill waste, cleaner air, and less dependence on non-renewable energy sources. All of these efforts will have positive long-term health benefits for all of us.

Please join me by casting your Democratic primary vote for Anne Carney on July 14.

Lynn Howard

South Portland

Candidate can make ‘tough decisions’

To the editor,

As we look to the future, the state of Maine needs leaders that are not afraid to make tough decisions and will always choose to do what is right for the economy and for the people of this state. Sari Greene is one of those leaders.

I served on Sari’s leadership team at two South Portland companies – VTEC in the 1990s and Sage Data Security. VTEC experienced record growth under her management and she provided an excellent working environment. In 2002, Sari founded Sage Data Security. I was proud to join her as Sage’s second employee. Her vision, her values, and her ability to respond to market conditions (including the 2008 recession) grew a small local business into an internationally recognized cybersecurity company.

I support Sari’s candidacy to represent South Portland, Cape Elizabeth and part of Scarborough in the Maine Senate and I urge you to vote for her in the July 14 Democratic primary.

Rick Simonds

Cumberland Foreside

Let’s have debates on television

To the editor,

I agree with Dan Davidson about the excessive number of political ads and all the money being spent in Maine’s senatorial race specifically, and politics in general. All this money could be put to such a greater human and humane use.

I would suggest that there is at least one more injustice in the excessive ads between the two Maine women. And that is the blackout of a third woman running for the Senate in the Democratic primary. Her name is Betsy Sweet. She happens to be a Clean Elections candidate and therefore, by definition, doesn’t have oodles of corporate money to spend on television. And with the pandemic, she has lost the opportunity to shake hands with Maine voters and look them in the eye.

What I have heard so often from people who listen to Betsy for the first time is, “I didn’t know her before. Now she is my No. 1 choice.”

So in this time of shelter at home, we need to expand our sources of information. People in Maine deserve to see and hear Betsy Sweet and Sara Gideon as close to in person as possible. To me, that means debates. I want to see the Democratic candidates on live television, not in polished, expensive ads. Betsy is willing to debate. Is Ms. Gideon? Don’t let big money decide. Let’s play fair. Let us see live debates. Then I think Maine will vote overwhelmingly for Betsy Sweet as their first choice.

Louise Tate

South Portland

