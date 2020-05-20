PORTLAND – It is with incredible sadness that we announce the passing of our mother, Carole Rand Dorr, 79, on May 17, 2020, after a long illness. She was born on Nov. 14, 1940, the second of seven daughters and one son to Ina and Walter Merrithew.She was an employee for many years at Universal Laundry and in later years at Holiday Inn, overseeing the buffet breakfast.Carole’s favorite past times included playing slot machines at the casino, going to bingo as well as being a very sharp card player and hosting weekly poker games at her home for many years. Carole was also a very good candlepin bowler and played on several local leagues. Carole’s main focus was always her family. She looked forward to their visits, going out to eat with them and family holiday gatherings. For many years, she hosted Thanksgiving, Christmas and Easter at her home. She thought the world of her grandchildren and really looked forward to Christmas Eve every year so that all of the kids could come and open gifts at her home. She was known for her good cooking but especially for her amazing mashed potatoes and potato salad. Nobody could make it like she could! Her home was always open to everyone. She was a very caring woman who was willing to help anyone who needed it. She will be remembered most strength and determination. Carole loved living at 75 State Street and made several friends during her time there but managed to get into the most mischief with her good friend, Donna. She was a strong willed woman and a force to be reckoned with right up until the very end. She was predeceased by her son, Darryl Rand Dorr; her brother, Michael Merrithew, sisters, Patricia Bird, Jacqueline Foltz, Sharon Johnson, Linda McKee and Donna Merrithew. She is survived by her sister, Judy Hall; her children, son, Stephen and his wife Maggie Rand, daughters, Debbie and her husband Danny Bowden, Cheryl and her husband Dan Engelhardt, son, Dana and his wife Ann Rand, and daughter Lisa and her husband Phil McCormack; 14 grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren.Carole’s family would like to thank the incredible staff at 75 State Street for their love, dedication and compassion for our mother during the past few years. All services for Carole will be private. Arrangements are under the direction of the Conroy-Tully Walker Funeral Home of South Portland. To view Carole’s obituary, or to share an online condolence, please visit http://www.ConroyTullyWalker.comIn lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to:75 State Street75 State St.Advancement OfficePortland, ME 04101

