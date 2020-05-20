KITTERY – Philip B. “Phil” Pelletier, 89, of Kittery, died Thursday, May 14, 2020 at Durgin Pines in Kittery following a period of declining health. Philip was born in Portage on Jan. 31, 1931, a son of Donat Henry and Melinda May (Morrow) Pelletier.He attended Portage schools and graduated from Ashland High School. Following his education, he enlisted in the U.S. Navy in 1951 and served in the Korean War.He served on the USS Cadmus (AR-14) and received the National Defense Service Medal.Philip was employed at the Portsmouth Naval Shipyard as a Machinist in Shop 31. He was a member of Naval Lodge #184, A.F. and A.M., in Kittery and received his 50-year medal in April 2009. A member of all York Rite Bodies including St. Johns Chapter and St. Armand Commandry #20, Kora Shrine of Lewiston, a member and former director of the York County Shrine Club. For several years Philip transported children back and forth to the Shrine Hospital in Springfield, Mass. He was also a member of the American Legion Post 56 of York. Phil’s hobbies included golf, fishing, and his annual hunting trips to Aroostook County.Phil was predeceased by a sister Velma Casey in 2003.He is survived by two daughters, Kathryn Lee Howard of Toccoa, Ga. and Joan C. Pelletier of Eliot; his two grandsons, Seth Howard of Marietta, Ga. and Aaron Howard of Anderson, S.C.; son-in-law, Philip Howard of Toccoa, Ga.; two great-grandchildren, Rynlee and Charlie.In view of COVID-19 concerns, a Masonic Service at Bibber Memorial Chapel, and interment in Southern Maine Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Springvale will be delayed until it becomes safer to travel and gather.To share a memory or leave a message of condolence, please visit Phil’s Book of Memories Page at http://www.bibberfuneral.com. Arrangements are in care of Bibber Memorial Chapel, 67 Summer Street, Kennebunk. http://www.bibbermemorial.com. Should friends choose, memorial donations in Phil’s name may be made to: Shrine Hospitals for Children, Springfield Unit516 Carew StreetSpringfield, MA 01104

Guest Book