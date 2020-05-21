BIDDEFORD — Biddeford City Hall begins a phased reopening Tuesday, May 26.

A limited number of services will be available in the City Clerk’s Office beginning that day, including those that could not be completed during City Hall’s closure: new car/truck/trailer registrations, camper registrations, new boat/ATV registrations, resident beach permits, vital records requests, and notarization of documents, said Communications Coordinator Danica Lamontagne.

City Manager Jim Bennett said the health and safety of residents and staff is important, and so there are new restrictions in place.

“You will be asked to wear a mask in the building as well as practice social distancing while you wait, and there may be long lines that extend out onto the street,” said Bennett. “We ask that you please be patient with our staff as we work with you to complete over two months of delayed transactions.”

The City Clerk’s Office will be open 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. May 26 through May 29. Residents should use the front door of on the Main Street side of the building to access the City Clerk’s Office. Anyone in line at 3 p.m. will be able to complete their transaction.

On June 1, the City Clerk’s Office and Code Enforcement Department will reopen for regular drop-in service.

All other departments will be available by appointment. A list is available at: https://www.biddefordmaine.org/Directory.aspx or by calling 284-9020. For those appointments, residents must use the back door to the rear of the building and answer screening questions before entering.

The City Clerk’s Office hours will remain 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday. All other offices will be open until 4 p.m.

Those at high risk for severe illness and in need of special accommodations to safely complete City Hall business may call 284-9020.

Residents are asked to continue using online services whenever possible at www.biddefordmaine.org/onlineservices.

City Council and all other boards, committees, and commissions will meet remotely until further notice.

