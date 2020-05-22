BRUNSWICK — Ascension Thursday, May 21, marked the 60th anniversary of The Rev. Richard Rice’s ordination to the priesthood.

The 86-year-old priest commemorated the milestone by celebrating Mass at 11 a.m. at St. Charles Borromeo Church in Brunswick.

“So this Mass is being live-streamed, a phrase that I had not been familiar with until recently,” joked Rev. Rice at the beginning of Mass. “I thought, will I need a paddle?”

“We thank Fr. Rice for a priesthood that has been tremendously beneficial to the diocese for all these years. A priesthood that has taken hold of the Holy Spirit in a powerful way and brought light to so many people,” said The Rev. Thomas Murphy, pastor of All Saints Parish in Brunswick, during the Mass. “We’re not only proud of him, but we are inspired by him.”

“Thank you,” Rice said to those participating from home as well as a handful of family members from Sanford who were in attendance. “Sixty years. I praise God and thank you. May Jesus be praised.”

