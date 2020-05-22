Marjorie C. Buschner 1931 – 2020 GREENFIELD, Mass. – Marjorie C. Buschner, born at home in Brunswick on June 1, 1931, to the late Leroy D. and Muriel (Garvin) Cross, died on May 7, 2020, at Charlene Manor Extended Care Facility in Greenfield, Mass. Marjorie graduated from Brunswick High School and attended the University of Maine at Orono as an English major. She was very proud of her academic prowess and of her varied and convincing roles on stage in both high school and college drama productions. Her favorite roles were Meg in Little Women, Miranda in Shakespeare’s The Tempest, and once, an evil nurse so convincing that her own mother was mortified! As her health declined, Marge found comfort, resolve and reasons to smile in reflecting on the sweetness, joys, challenges and accomplishments of her family life, her community engagement, and her spiritual journey. From the board of a parent-cooperative nursery school at Cornell University in the mid-1950s, a Faculty Wives support system in Oneonta, NY into the 1960s, countless church committees, cooking for Kate’s Kitchen, and Chair of the Board of Loomis Home and Village Communities in Holyoke, Marge quietly and generously volunteered her time and talent. Always a kinkeeper, Marge held her family and friends close through handwritten correspondence, sharing precise recollections of events and conversations, recipes upon request, as well as sending along packets of newspaper clippings and snippets from magazines carefully tailored to the interests and/or edification of her loved ones. Marge was predeceased in August 2018 by her very much loved and cherished husband of 66 years, Carl W. Buschner. She was also predeceased by her brothers, Kenneth, Robert, and Donald Cross and her siblings-in-law, Jeannette Cross, Paul (Winnie) Buschner, Fred (Sue) Buschner, and Elsa (Buschner) and Robert Carpenter. She is survived by her children Barbara A. Buschner (former husband Rob Kibler), Paul C. Buschner (Tilza); grandchildren Rebecca Kibler (Jason Goldstein), Ella Muka (Matthew), Melody Buschner, Joy Hoag (Nick); and great-grandchildren Addie, Liam, and Zeke Hoag, and Remi Muka. Other survivors include sisters-in-law Janis (Kenneth) Cross and Ruth (Donald) Cross; many nephews, nieces, and their families. Marge will be interred at the Veteran’s Memorial Cemetery in Agawam in the columbarium near her husband and there will be a gathering to celebrate her life at some time in the future. Kidder Funeral Home, 1 Parker Ave., Northfield, MA is in charge of arrangements. To send condolence, please visit http://www.kidderfuneralhome.com If you wish to honor Marge’s memory please consider exercising your right to vote, contributing to an organization that supports your values, reading aloud to someone you love, cooking something delicious from scratch, or writing a letter to someone special

Guest Book

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous