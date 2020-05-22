WINDHAM – Donald Farris Rogers, 94, of Windham passed away Wednesday, May 20, 2020. He was born Sept. 21, 1925, and lived in Windham Center, except for winters spent in St. Cloud, Fla. for 22 years.Don graduated from Windham High School, class of 1944. He was very athletic, playing baseball, basketball, track, swimming and horseshoes. He even formed a basketball team, and supplied the uniforms. He coached little league baseball. He belonged to the Presumpscot Lodge #70 of Masons – Scottish Rite, American Legion Post #148 as well as its past commander, Alumni Association and the Windham Historical Society. Don was a wonderful dancer and a big flirt! He served in the Army Air Corp from 1943 to 1945 training to be a fighter pilot during World War II. Following his service, Don worked for his father, M. L. Rogers operating construction equipment. Don loved being a part of Windham whether it was gathering at the store with guys for morning coffee, going for rides in classic cars or marching in the Memorial Day Parade. Don married Norma E. Kimball in 1954 and they had two sons, Donald Scott and Dale Kimball.Surviving besides his wife, Norma are two sons, Donald Scott Rogers and his wife Nanci, and Dale K. Rogers and his wife, Lori of Windham; and two grandchildren, Jereme Scott Rogers and Jordan Kane Rogers. He will be sadly missed by family and friends.He was predeceased by his mother, Alberta Rogers, father, Maurice L. Rogers; sister, Jeanette Avery, brothers, M. Wayne Rogers, and Alyn Dale Rogers.Due to Covid-19, services for Don are remaining private.Arrangements are in the care of the Windham Chapel of Dolby Blais & Segee, 434 River Rd., Windham, ME 04062. To express condolences or participate in Don’s online tribute, please visit http://www.DolbyBlaisSegee.com. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Don’s name may be made toWindham Neighbors Helping NeighborsP.O. Box 1956Windham, ME 04062ORWindham Historical SocietyP.O. Box 1475,Windham, ME 04062

Guest Book