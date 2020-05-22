BIDDEFORD – Paul E. Potvin, 93, of Old Orchard Beach, passed away on May 17, 2020 after a period of declining health. He was born on April 25, 1927, in Biddeford, to Ovide and Emeline (Drouin) Potvin.Paul was a proud Navy Veteran and after his discharge, he was employed as a welder at the Portsmouth Naval Shipyard for 33 years.Paul and his late wife, Rita, married on July 14, 1947 and spent 71 years together. They raised four children and enjoyed spending winters in Florida after retirement.Paul was a life member of AMVETS Post #1 in Biddeford, Past National First District Commander, Past Post Commander and Past National Executiveman of AMVETS and President of the former Vacationland Drum and Bugle Corps of Biddeford. Paul was also a member of the Biddeford Eagles, Biddeford Saco Elks Lodge, Camp Ellis Rod and Gun Club, Biddeford American Legion and Saco Yacht Club. Paul was a parishioner of St. Margaret’s Church in Old Orchard Beach. Paul enjoyed spending time with his family and friends, deer hunting, fishing, and traveling. Paul was predeceased by his wife, Rita (Fitzgibbon) Potvin; his son, Michael P. Potvin; and his two brothers, Gerard and Robert Potvin.Paul is survived by his children, Judy A. Goodness of Saco, Guy G. Potvin of Buxton and Paula L. Potvin-Bryan of Saco; nine grandchildren, Kelly, Brian, Jennifer, Casey, Jared, Jesse, Garrett, Victoria, and Samantha; 12 great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews. Services will be private. To leave an online condolence, please visit http://www.hopememorial.com

