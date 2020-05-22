GREAT DIAMOND ISLAND – Elizabeth A. Weber, “Betsy”, 83 of Great Diamond Island passed away May 14, 2020. She was born in New Haven, Conn. to the late William P. and Elizabeth Killeen Lyons on May 24, 1936.She graduated from Hamden Ct. High School, received a B.A. in Math and Economics from Albertus Magnus College, and an M.A. in Education/Administration from the University of Maine.She married William Weber in 1960 and lived in Connecticut and Massachusetts before calling Great Diamond Island, Maine home. Betsy had a love for teaching. She had a unique ability to figure out how each child learned and zeroed in on each student. She didn’t believe in the one size fits all approach. Her style of teaching truly had an impact on their lives as they would keep in touch for years later. She was always determined and taught us resilience and perseverance. We could always count on her to give the best advice and a kick in the butt when we needed it. She spoke with purpose. Her mind was sharp and her hands rarely still. She was a parishioner and lector at the Cathedral Church in Portland. She organized mass every Sunday during the summer months for many years on the island. She shared her love of cooking, reading, and large breed dogs. She volunteered reading to young children, serving meals at the soup kitchen, giving tours for Portland Landmarks, and driving patients for the American Cancer society to name a few. She was instrumental in forming the GDI Volunteer Fire Company as well as getting a voting station on island. She loved deeply and seized every opportunity to enjoy life. She would say her life was “pretty neat”! She is survived by her husband William E. Weber “Ted”; sons, William Jr. (wife Lorna), and John T., daughter, Elizabeth; grandson, John T. Jr. (and Amanda), granddaughters, Ashley (husband Nick) and Shelby (fiancé Tom); great-grandchildren, Timothy and Chance; and her 150 pound Saint Bernard, Suzie.She was predeceased by her sons, Carl F. A. and Thomas Weber.A funeral mass will be celebrated at a later date. Interment will be private. Arrangements are under the guidance of Hobbs Funeral Home, 230 Cottage Road, South Portland, Maine. Online condolences may be expressed at http://www.hobbsfuneralhome.

