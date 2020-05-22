AUBURN – Stephen Allen Broadbent, 71, passed away Wednesday, May 19, 2020 peacefully at his home with his family and friends by his side. Steve was born in Sanford to Carlton and Jerrine Broadbent. He was a graduate of Sanford High School and Central Maine Technical College. He was an avid outdoorsman, liked walks on the beach, gardening, cooking and always took the backroads when given the chance. Stephen spent over 40 years working in the water and wastewater industries. Advocating for clean water was truly his passion. He had an infectious personality and made fast friends with everyone he met. He was well known for his positive attitude and generosity. Stephen was immensely proud of his children and grandchildren. He loved to acknowledge their accomplishments and never missed the opportunity to talk about them. He is survived by his brother Richard and his wife Barbera Broadbent of York; his two daughters Amy Marie Broadbent of Lisbon Falls and Narisara Lamb of Wilton, son Michael and his wife Holly Broadbent of Lisbon; and his four grandchildren Zoadia and Azayja Lamb of Wilton and Andrew and Abigail Broadbent of Lisbon. A Celebration of Life gathering will be held at a later date.

